JJP, ASP announce candidates for Haryana assembly polls

Ahead of the Haryana assembly election, Jannayak Janta Party and Azad Samaj Party (kanshiram) alliance announced their first list of 19 candidates on Wednesday.

Out of the 19 candidates, the ASP announced four, while the JJP announced 15 candidates.

Former Deputy Chief Minister of the state, Dushyant Chautala will contest from his incumbent constituency Uchana in Jind district, while his younger brother Digvijay Chautala will contest from Dabwali assembly constituency in Sirsa district.

Advertisement

Furthermore the party has fielded incumbent MLA Amarjeet Dhanda from Julana and given chances to several newcomers.

While the younger alliance partner, ASP announced its candidate in Sadhora, Jagadhri, Sohna and Palwal constituencies.

Both JJP and Chandra Shekhar Azad-led Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) had recently announced their alliance for the Haryana Assembly polls. The JJP will contest 70 of the 90 Assembly seats, while the ASP will contest 20 seats.

Haryana goes to polls on October 5 and the counting of votes will take place on October 8.

Earlier on September 2, the JJP held a joint meeting of its Political Affairs and Advisory Committees in Sirsa. The purpose was to finalise the party manifesto and discuss potential candidates for the upcoming Haryana Assembly polls.