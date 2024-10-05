Haryana polls: 40.1% voter turnout by 1 PM, Yamunanagar leads

As polling for the 90-member Haryana assembly progresses, an overall voter turnout of 40.1 per cent was recorded by 1 PM, with Yamunanagar witnessing the highest turnout at 47.4 per cent, followed closely by Mewar at 45.1 per cent.

Kaithal also reported a strong participation, with 44.5% of voters casting their ballots, while Kurukshetra and Jind recorded turnouts of 43.9% and 43.5%, respectively.

Fatehabad saw 42.8% turnout, and nearby districts such as Ambala and Panipat registered 42.2% and 42.4% participation, respectively. Karnal and Hisar saw voter turnouts of 41.1% and 41.4%, while Palwal reached 41.3%.

Bhiwani recorded a voter turnout of 40.2%, and Charkhi Dadri and Jhajjar had similar figures at 40.8% and 40.3%.

Other districts like Mahendragarh (38.9%), Panchkula (38.7%), Sonipat (38.6%), and Rewari (38.2%) reported relatively moderate voting activity.

Rohtak, the home district of Congress veteran and former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, lagged slightly behind at 37.9%.

Meanwhile, urban centers like Gurugram and Faridabad saw lower participation, with turnouts of 33.2% and 32.5%, respectively.

The counting of votes for the Haryana assembly elections will take place on October 8 and the results are most likely to be announced on the same day. QA