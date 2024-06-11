Jitendra Singh makes record by getting PMO portfolio for 3rd consecutive term

Having made a hat-trick by winning the Udhampur Lok Sabha seat in Jammu, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh is in the all powerful Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) for a record 3rd consecutive term which is possibly a record in the history of independent India and in addition, he has also retained six other ministries held by him earlier.

As per the list of portfolios, Union Minister of State with Independent charge, Dr Jitendra Singh will continue in the PMO for third consecutive term which is a record in itself and at the same time, he will also hold six other important Ministries namely, Science & Technology, Earth Sciences, Personnel (DoPT), Administrative Reforms, Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space.

In addition, in his capacity as Minister In Charge Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT), Dr Singh will also be the Minister overseeing the all important premier institute of Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) Mussoorie, which is mandated to impart training to new Civil Servants including the IAS officers before they take up their formal official assignment.

In the same capacity, Dr Singh will also be overseeing the administrative functioning of the all important agencies affiliated to the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT) which include Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), Central Vigilance Commission(CVC) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Dr Jitendra Singh will also continue to be the National Chairman of one of the Government of India’s most premier institutions namely the Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA) which is headquartered in the national capital with local chapters across all the States of the country.

Pertinent to mention that in his last two terms as Minister, Dr Jitendra Singh is credited in being associated with several landmark reforms in the Ministries in his charge. These include abolition of interviews in job selection, Rozgar Mela and Mission Karmyogi in DoPT, introduction of the Assistant Secretary training for IAS officers before they go to their respective State cadres, series of pension reforms particularly for divorced daughters, missing employees and Divyangs.

Other initiatives taken by him include world acclaimed events like Chandrayaan-3 and Aditya-L1 in Space, opening of the Space sector for Public-Private-Partnership (PPP) and extension of Nuclear plants in different parts of the country including North India.