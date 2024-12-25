Jitendra Singh launches initiative to empower grassroots governance

In a significant step towards strengthening grassroots governance, Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday launched the ‘Viksit Panchayat Karmayogi’ initiative on Good Governance Day, celebrated to mark the 100th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The initiative, which is part of the broader ‘Prashasan Gaon Ki Aur’ campaign, aims to enhance the capacity and competence of Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) by equipping elected representatives and officials with the tools and knowledge required for effective governance and participatory planning.

Speaking at the event, Dr Jitendra Singh emphasised that governance reforms must begin at the grassroots to bring about long-lasting and meaningful change as well as to fill up the capacity gaps. The “Viksit Panchayat Karmayogi” initiative focuses on strengthening Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) through innovative tools and capacity-building frameworks.

Piloted in Odisha, Assam, Gujarat, and Andhra Pradesh, the initiative leverages e-learning platforms, AI-powered chatbots, and mobile apps to bridge knowledge gaps and enhance service delivery” said the Minister.

The minister underlined that this program aligns with the government’s broader mission to decentralise governance and foster participatory decision-making at the grassroots level. The initiative is expected to create scalable models of citizen-centric governance, enabling PRIs to drive equitable and sustainable development across rural India.

Marking Good Governance Day, Dr Jitendra Singh launched a series of other transformative initiatives aimed at enhancing efficiency, transparency, and citizen-centric governance. These initiatives, rooted in leveraging technology and fostering collaboration, underscore the government’s commitment to inclusive and accountable administration.

The first initiative unveiled by Dr Jitendra Singh was the launch of a new dashboard on the iGOT Karmayogi platform, along with the milestone introduction of the 1600th e-learning course. The enhanced dashboard is designed to empower ministries, departments, and state administrators with advanced tools to monitor user registrations, course completions, and overall progress in capacity-building efforts.

With customizable views and robust data filtration capabilities, the dashboard provides detailed insights to improve decision-making and optimize training initiatives.

Additionally, the introduction of the 1600th course on the platform underscores the government’s commitment to fostering a diverse and comprehensive learning ecosystem. These courses, curated in collaboration with government and private ecosystem partners, aim to equip officials with the skills and knowledge needed to address dynamic challenges in governance. Together, these developments represent a significant stride toward building a capable, future-ready civil service aligned with the vision of Mission Karmayogi.

The second was the launch of the Viksit Panchayat Karmayogi initiative.

The third initiative, the launch of CPGRAMS Annual Report 2024, provides a comprehensive review of the Centralized Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System. As the world’s largest citizen interface platform, CPGRAMS has redefined grievance redressal by integrating advanced technologies, multilingual support, and comprehensive tracking mechanisms.

The report showcases key achievements, including the resolution of over 25 lakh grievances annually and the implementation of the Grievance Redressal Assessment and Index (GRAI). By fostering transparency, accountability, and best practices, CPGRAMS has significantly improved public service delivery and government responsiveness, solidifying its role as a cornerstone of governance reforms.

The fourth initiative, the Single Simplified Pension Application Form, revolutionises pension processing for retiring officials. Combining nine separate forms into one streamlined digital format, the new system ensures end-to-end digitisation through the integration of e-HRMS with Bhavishya. Dr Jitendra Singh highlighted the initiative’s benefits, including real-time tracking of pension applications, Aadhaar-based e-signatures, and seamless verification through e-Service Books. This innovation reduces processing time and costs, ensuring timely disbursement of pensions while enhancing user experience through a pensioner-friendly interface.

Another significant initiative launched during the event was the Compendium of Pension Related Instructions, 2024, a comprehensive document consolidating all updated rules, procedures, and guidelines related to pensions. This compendium serves as a single-window reference for pensioners and administrative personnel, eliminating ambiguities and ensuring clarity in pension-related processes. Dr Jitendra Singh highlighted that this initiative aligns with the government’s vision to simplify and streamline pension systems, making them more accessible and user-friendly.

By integrating the latest amendments, including digital innovations and procedural reforms, the compendium is expected to enhance the ease of living for pensioners and promote efficient pension administration across the country.