Jitendra Singh chairs meeting of Executive Council of IIPA

Dr Jitendra Singh Chairman of the Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA), today announced the setting up of Dr. Rajendra Prasad Memorial Award in public administration in the field of academic excellence, in memory of the first President of India who had also laid the foundation stone of the IIPA building complex in the national capital.

While presiding over the 320th meeting of the Executive Council of IIPA, Dr Jitendra Singh congratulated the Director General and staff of IIPA for receiving the ISO 9001:2015 certification and said, this speaks volume of the excellent work being done by this premier training institution of the Government of India.

The Union Minister also suggested a one-day visit of the Assistant Secretaries to the Government of India, to the Indian Institute of Public Administration to have a firsthand understanding of the training programmes being undertaken by it. He also opined that visits of the officers of friendly neighbouring countries like Maldives, Bhutan, Nepal, Sri Lanka etc to IIPA should also be organized.

Dr. Jitendra Singh expressed satisfaction on the enthusiastic number of serving and former civil servants and eminent academicians taking membership of the IIPA. The Minister appreciated the work done by IIPA, including conducting 75 training programmes in 2021-22 and 20 in period from April-June, 2022. IIPA also trained 12,795 participants in 2021-22 and 542 so far from April- to June, 2022. It also organized 75 online training programs in 2021-22 and 05 in the first quarter of 2022-23.