Jitendra Singh asks J&K and Ladakh youth to transform ‘Viksit Bharat’ idea into reality

Union Minister Jitendra Singh hosted a dinner for a group of around 100 students from Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh on the sidelines of the ongoing “National Youth Festival 2025”.

The interaction aimed to inspire the young participants to leverage the festival as a platform to transform their innovative ideas into actionable steps for building a Viksit Bharat as envisaged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Jitendra Singh called upon the J&K youth to explore the regional resources for livelihood and StartUp opportunities. He underscored the importance of youth-driven initiatives in shaping India’s developmental journey.

“Programs like the National Youth Festival 2025 provide young individuals with an unparalleled national platform to channel their creativity, aspirations, and energy into tangible contributions toward a developed India,” he said.

The minister lauded the enthusiasm and engagement of the students, emphasising that their participation reflects the evolving dynamism of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. “The involvement of youth from these regions is a testament to their eagerness to contribute to India’s growth story. Your ideas and actions have the potential to bring about transformative changes not only for your communities but for the entire nation,” Dr Jitendra Singh remarked.

He highlighted several initiatives undertaken by the Ministry of Science and Technology to foster innovation and entrepreneurship among youth. He emphasised how these programs have catalysed the growth of StartUps, particularly in Jammu & Kashmir, where young entrepreneurs have ventured into fields like lavender cultivation under the Aroma Mission. Encouraging the students to take inspiration from these success stories, he urged them to explore opportunities in areas such as biotechnology, agritech, and renewable energy.

Dr Jitendra Singh assured the students that the Ministry of Science and Technology would provide full support to nurture their entrepreneurial ambitions and help them transform innovative ideas into impactful ventures.

He also encouraged the students to focus on harnessing innovation and technology to address pressing challenges and to use their participation in the festival as an opportunity to engage with diverse perspectives from across the country. He highlighted how such interactions foster national integration, mutual understanding, and a shared vision for the future.

Students attending the dinner shared their aspirations and exchanged ideas on how to address regional and national issues. Dr. Jitendra Singh appreciated their proactive approach and assured them of the government’s continued support in nurturing their talents and aspirations.

The “National Youth Festival 2025”, being held in New Delhi from January 10-12, celebrates the energy and potential of India’s youth. It serves as a vibrant forum for young leaders to voice their ideas, collaborate on solutions for national development, and align with India’s collective vision of progress.