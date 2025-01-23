Jharkhand: Revocation of IAS Pooja Singhal’s suspension sparks political row

The decision to revoke the suspension of IAS officer Pooja Singhal has ignited a political storm in Jharkhand with the BJP launching a scathing attack on the INDIA bloc and the Jharkhand government for the move.

BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad said, “Leaders of the INDIA alliance make tall claims, but corruption in their governments has reached a shameful level. Pooja Singhal was arrested on serious corruption charges. Rs 16 crore was recovered from her CA and Rs. 36 crore in cash was seized by the PMLA authorities. After 28 months in jail, she was granted bail in December, and now on January 21, her suspension has been revoked and she has been reinstated. This is a highly shocking and reprehensible step.”

Targeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Ravi Shankar Prasad said, “Congress has a significant role in the Jharkhand government. In such a situation, the question arises as to what role Congress played in the reinstatement of Pooja Singhal, who is embroiled in corruption charges? Rahul Gandhi, who always invokes the Constitution, should answer. Is this not open support for corruption?”

Pooja Singhal was arrested on corruption charges after crores of rupees were recovered from her residence. After spending a long time in jail, she was granted bail. Recently, the government revoked her suspension bringing the matter back into the limelight.

Accusing the government of trying to protect Singhal and promote corruption in the state, The Opposition demanded an investigation into the matter.

The ruling party says it was not appropriate to keep Pooja Singhal under suspension until she was proven innocent. They said the investigating agencies are investigating the matter, if anyone is found guilty, action would be taken against him/her.