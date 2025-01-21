Jharkhand pushes for climate resilience with state-level workshop

Jharkhand hosted a state-level workshop on “Assessing Vulnerability and Climate Risks” in Ranchi, bringing together policymakers, scientists, and experts to address the state’s climate challenges.

Aboobacker Siddiqui, Secretary, Forest, Environment, and Climate Change, emphasised aligning efforts with the State Action Plan on Climate Change (SAPCC) and called for collaborative solutions. Satyajit Singh, PCCF & HoFF, highlighted the Forest Department’s key contributions like afforestation and water conservation, while Susheela Negi of DST praised Jharkhand’s proactive integration of national programmes.

Advertisement

Discussions covered climate vulnerability assessments, capacity building, climate finance, and pathways to carbon neutrality. Experts from institutions like IIT Mandi, IIT (ISM) Dhanbad, and NABARD provided insights to shape future strategies.

Advertisement

The workshop concluded with a commitment to innovation and collaboration, positioning Jharkhand as a model for climate resilience in India.