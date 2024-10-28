Jharkhand polls: BJP’s 2nd list of 2 candidates out

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday announced its second list of two candidates for the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly elections.

Voting for 81 seats of the state Assembly will be held in two phases on November 13 and 20. The counting will take place on November 23.

In its second list of two candidates, the saffron party has fielded Gamliyel Hembrom from Barhait (ST) constituency and Vikash Mahato from Tundi seat.

Hembrom will be in the electoral fray against Chief Minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha chief Hemant Soren, who is contesting from Barhait. Hemant Soren has retained the seat since 2014.

In the Tundi constituency, the battle will be between Vikash Mahato and JMM candidate Mathura Prasad Mahato, who won the 2019 assembly election with more than 72 thousand votes. He had defeated BJP’s Vikram Pandey, who came second with 46 thousand votes.

Earlier on October 19, the BJP had announced its first list of 66 candidates for the elections. In its first list of 66 candidates, the saffron party has fielded state BJP president Babulal Marandi, who will be contesting from Dhanwar constituency.

Another prominent candidate of the BJP figuring in the first list is former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren from Saraikela (SC) seat.

Other key candidates fielded by the saffron party in the first list are Lobin Hembrom from Borio (ST), Sita Soren from Jamtara, Geeta Balmuchu from Chaibasa (ST), Geeta Koda from Jagannathpur (ST) and Meera Munda from Potka (ST).