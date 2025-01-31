Jharkhand on high alert to tackle Guillain-Barré Syndrome threat

The state of Jharkhand is on high alert to manage and prevent the spread of Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS), with Chief Minister Hemant Soren overseeing crucial preparations. In a review meeting at his Kanke Road residence, CM Soren directed health officials to ensure early detection of GBS cases and establish proper treatment facilities across the state. Health Minister Dr Irfan Ansari joined the session virtually, along with senior health officials, district commissioners, and civil surgeons from all districts.

The Chief Minister highlighted the importance of statewide awareness campaigns to educate the public about the disease and combat misinformation. He clarified that GBS is not contagious like COVID-19 but is caused by consuming contaminated water or raw food. He emphasised the need to focus on prevention and reduce unnecessary panic among the population.

To further safeguard the state, CM Soren ordered strict monitoring of travellers from areas with high GBS cases. He also directed the establishment of a free testing centre in Ranchi to ensure quick diagnosis and prompt treatment.

In response to the growing threat, the Chief Minister directed hospitals to stock up essential medical supplies, including medicines and oxygen, and set up a robust emergency referral system to ensure that any suspected cases are immediately transferred to RIMS for specialised treatment. The state’s transport system has also been put on high alert to facilitate the swift movement of patients.

RIMS Director Prof (Dr) Raj Kumar assured that the hospital is fully prepared to handle GBS cases, with detailed guidelines for prevention and treatment being shared with district health officials. He urged them to immediately refer any suspected cases to RIMS, as the hospital remains on high alert. CM Soren further directed district civil surgeons to stay vigilant and closely monitor updates to ensure timely action and effective management of the situation.