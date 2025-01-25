Jharkhand honoured as ‘Best Performing State for Elections’ by President

For the first time, Jharkhand has been awarded the national honour of ‘Best Performing State’ for its exemplary efforts in conducting elections.

President Draupadi Murmu presented the award to the state’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), K Ravi Kumar, during the National Voter’s Day ceremony at Zorawar Auditorium, Manekshaw Center, New Delhi.

Expressing his gratitude, Kumar dedicated the recognition to the combined efforts of voters, Booth Level Officers (BLOs), polling personnel, security forces, political parties, and the media. He credited the smooth and peaceful conduct of the 2024 Lok Sabha and Assembly elections to their collective contributions.

Under Shri Kumar’s leadership, several innovative measures were implemented to enhance the electoral process.

Special efforts were made to ensure the voter list was inclusive, accurate, and error-free, with BLOs conducting multiple rounds of verification and launching campaigns to include Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG) in the voter rolls.

Polling stations were upgraded with assured minimum facilities, including electricity, water, toilets, ramps, and wheelchairs for senior citizens and voters with disabilities. Remote villages saw polling stations set up closer to their locations, with transportation arranged for those traveling over two kilometers.

Even in Naxal-affected areas, where voting had historically been challenging, elections were conducted peacefully, marking a significant achievement.

Advanced vehicle management systems ensured minimal disruption to public traffic during polling, while over 1.2 lakh trained volunteers assisted in managing queues and supporting elderly and differently-abled voters.

To boost voter participation, large-scale awareness campaigns under the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) program were launched, alongside digital hashtag campaigns and booth-level awareness drives.

These efforts led to a significant increase in voter turnout, with women’s participation reaching an all-time high.

The elections were further bolstered by technological interventions, including webcasting and CCTV monitoring at polling stations, ensuring transparency and security.

This award celebrates Jharkhand’s historic achievement in making the 2024 elections inclusive, efficient, and peaceful, setting a benchmark for electoral excellence in the country.