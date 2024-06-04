Jharkhand gives 9 seats to NDA

In the 2024 General Elections, of the total 14 Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand, the BJP won 8 seats, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha 3, Congress two and the AJSU bagged a single seat.

During the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance emerged victorious across 12 seats, with the BJP winning 11. The JMM and the Congress got one seat each.

Sitting BJP MP Nishikant Dubey defeated Congress’ Pradeep Yadav from Godda.

JMM’s Nalin Soren defeated Shibu Soren’s daughter-in-law Sita Soren from Dumka in a direct contest. Sita Soren joined the BJP in March after a family feud with her brother-in-law Hemant Soren and his wife Kalpana.

BJP’s Kali Charan Singh won from Chatra, Dulu Mahtao from Dhanbad, Manish Jaiswal from Hazaribagh, Bidyut Baran Mahato from Jamshedpur, Khunti, Annapurna Devi from Kodarma, Lohardaga, Vishnu Dayal Ram from Palamu and Sanjay Seth from Ranchi.

JMM’s Vijay Kumar Hansdak defeated BJP’s Tala Marandi from Rajmahal while Joba Manjhi won from Singhbhum constituency.

Khunti and Lohardaga seats were won by the Congress.

Five of the 14 Lok Sabha seats are reserved for STs and one for SCs.

The Lok Sabha elections was held in seven phases across the country, from April 19 to June 1. Polling in Jharkhand was held in four phases on May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1.