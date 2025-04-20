Jharkhand Congress slams BJP MP Dubey’s remarks against Supreme Court

The Jharkhand Congress has strongly reacted to the statement made by BJP MP from Godda, Nishikant Dubey, against the Supreme Court and Justice Sanjiv Khanna.

In a press conference held on Saturday at the State Congress Headquarters in Ranchi, the party launched a sharp attack on the issue. Party President Keshav Mahato Kamlesh and Leader of the Legislative Party Pradeep Yadav termed it “an attack on the pillars of democracy.”

Advertisement

Pradeep Yadav said, “This statement is not just an insult to the judiciary but a well-planned conspiracy to intimidate and pressurise constitutional institutions. The BJP MP’s remarks appear to have been made with the consent of the BJP leadership, with the intention of undermining the independence of the judiciary.”

Advertisement

He cited Articles 13 and 25 of the Indian Constitution and said that the Supreme Court has the authority to review any unconstitutional law. Referring to the historic 1973 Kesavananda Bharati vs State of Kerala judgment, Yadav said, “Challenging the powers of the judiciary reflects Nishikant Dubey’s ignorance and boastfulness.”

On this occasion, State Congress President Keshav Mahato Kamlesh announced that the Congress would hold a special meeting of the State Executive Committee on April 22 to prepare the framework for a “Save the Constitution” campaign. This campaign will run for 40 days and include awareness rallies on the Constitution and democracy at the state, district, and assembly levels.

Pradeep Yadav also warned that Congress may take the matter to court. “This amounts to contempt of court and qualifies as a case for a criminal writ. The BJP should expel its MP from the party, and the Prime Minister must apologise to the nation,” he added. “If the BJP truly wants to distance itself from the statement, it must take immediate action—otherwise, it will be seen as mere posturing.”

MLAs Suresh Baitha, Anadi Brahma, Rakesh Sinha, Satish Paul Munjini, Sonal Shanti, Gajendra Singh, and Rajan Verma were also present at the press conference. From the stage, a clear message was conveyed that the Congress is ready to fight this battle not only on the Constitutional front but also on the streets.