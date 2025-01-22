JD(U) withdraws support from BJP govt in Manipur

In a significant political development, the Janata Dal-United, an ally of the saffron party, has officially withdrawn its support from the BJP-led government in Manipur.

The move, which sees JD(U) now positioning itself in the opposition, marks a setback for the BJP in the state, though it does not immediately jeopardize the ruling coalition’s stability.

The JD(U) made its position clear in a letter addressed to the Governor of Manipur on Wednesday, detailing its decision to sever ties with the BJP.

The letter outlines the party’s grievances, beginning with the defection of six JD(U) candidates to the BJP after the 2022 state assembly elections.

This was followed by the defection of five additional JD(U) MLAs, a matter that remains unresolved with a trial under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution of India still pending before the Speaker’s Tribunal.

JD(U) further clarified that its lone MLA in the Manipur Assembly, Md Abdul Nasir, would now sit on the opposition benches, a decision already reflected in the last session of the assembly.

Currently, the BJP holds a dominant position in the 60-member Manipur Assembly, with 37 seats and additional support from the Naga People’s Front (NPF) and independent MLAs.

As such, while the JD(U)’s decision may have symbolic significance, it does not pose an immediate threat to the BJP’s majority in the state legislature.