JDU sharply reacts to NSA’s remarks on Gandhi

Janata Dal (U) on Sunday sharply reacted to National Security Advisor (NSA) Àjit Doval’s comments that India would not have been partitioned had Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose been there.

Doval while delivering the first Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Memorial Lecture organised by the ASSOCHAM had made this statement on Saturday in New Delhi.

Senior JDU leader and state Finance Minister Vijoy Kumar Chaudhary termed it “highly objectionable.” Talking to reporters today, he said: “Now the BJP leaders have started using its officials to make him speak against personalities like Gandhi ji. The party has an hidden agenda to project Gandhi as a “villain” who was responsible for partition and obstructed in making India a Hindu Rashtra”.

Several leaders like Pandit Nehru, Sardar Patel and Abul Kalam Azad and Netaji had complete faith in Gandhi ji’s able leadership. Gandhiji had cordial relations with such leaders, he said.

“Doval is the closest to the top leadership in the BJP government. I am surprised that officers like him are making political comments on personalities like Gandhi ji,” Chaudhary said.

Chaudhary further said that there is a systematic plan of the party to demean the huge contributions of Mahatma Gandhi in the struggle of freedom movement. He wondered how “an officer like him makes any adverse comment on leaders like Gandhi which is very unfortunate.”