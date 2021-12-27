JD(U) Rajya Sabha MP Mahendra Prasad passes away at 81

Rajya Sabha MP Mahendra Prasad, popularly known as ‘King Mahendra’, passed away after a prolonged illness here on Monday.

81-year-old Prasad was being treated in Apollo Hospital in the national capital for some time now. Prasad who is also known as one of the Pharma tycoons of the country was a seven-time parliamentarian from Bihar. He is one of the longest-serving MP of Rajya Sabha.

King Mahendra contested and won his first Lok Sabha election in 1980 from Jehanabad Constituency in Bihar from Congress’ ticket.

He, however, lost the 1984 general elections but was soon nominated for the Rajya Sabha by the then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in 1985.

Since 1985, Prasad has always been a member of the Rajya Sabha till date.

Other than Congress and JD (U), Prasad has been nominated in Rajya Sabha by Janta Dal and Rashtriya Janata Dal.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has expressed deepest condolences on Prasad’s passing away.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind took to Twitter and expressed their sympathies to his family and friends.

Saddened by the passing away of Rajya Sabha MP Dr. Mahendra Prasad Ji. He served in Parliament for many years and was at the forefront of several community service efforts. He always spoke for the welfare of Bihar and its people. Condolences to his family. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 27, 2021

Sad to learn about the passing away of Rajya Sabha MP Dr Mahendra Prasad. He had parliamentary experience of nearly four decades, and was also among pioneers of pharmaceutical industry. My condolences to his family and friends. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 27, 2021

(With ANI inputs)