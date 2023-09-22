Janata Dal Secular joins NDA alliance for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls

The Janata Dal (Secular) has confirmed that it will join the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance alliance ahead of the General Elections to be held in 2024.

After meeting with BJP leader JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Friday afternoon, top JDS leader and former chief minister of Karnataka HD Kumaraswamy made the statement.

Regarding seat-sharing in the southern state, no information has been made available to far.

Mr. Kumaraswamy stated, “Discussions will continue on seat-sharing,” in reference to that subject.

The politicians may be seen conversing in one photo that Mr. Nadda shared on X, and standing shoulder to shoulder in another with the BJP leaders draped in a ceremonial shawl.

“I am happy JDS has decided to be part of National Democratic Alliance. We wholeheartedly welcome them. This will strengthen NDA and vision of PM Narendra Modiji for ‘New India, Strong India’,” he said.

Last week, JDS patriarch HD Deve Gowda informed reporters that he had begun negotiations with senior BJP figures in Delhi. He stated that his motivation was to “rescue this party, not to become Prime Minister once more. Even after HD Kumaraswamy joined the BJP, I was able to save our party.

Additionally, he dismissed rumours that the JDS will win four seats in the Old Mysuru district, where the BJP was thought to have lost territory (and votes) to the Congress in the May Assembly election.

In 2007, the JDS and the BJP joined up to create a government, but it disintegrated after 20 months, according to the BJP, who claimed Mr. Kumaraswamy broke a contract to share the position of Chief Minister.