Jammu and Kashmir: NIA raids houses of 46 Jamaat-e-Islami activists in terror funding case

In one of the biggest crackdowns against terror funding, the National

Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday morning raided offices and houses of about 46 Jamaat-e-Islami activists in 14 districts across Jammu and Kashmir and is reported to have seized digital evidence and incriminating documents.

Sources said that the NIA teams led by a DIG early in the morning searched houses of Jamaat leaders in fourteen of the twenty districts of the union territory (UT).

Houses of several top leaders of Jamaat-e-Islami and former terrorists were being searched. Reports said that the Falah-e-Aam trust owned by the Jaish-e-Mohammad terror outfit in Nowgam of Srinagar’s outskirt has also been searched.

The NIA has registered a terror funding case through hawala transactions and the searches were going on in this connection.

The NIA sleuths were assisted by J&K Police and CRPF in conducting the raids.

Some terror activists during interrogation are believed to have confirmed that the Jamaat-e-Islami had been funding them. The Jamaat was accused of also funding stone-pelters in the Kashmir valley.

The NIA teams were flown from Delhi to Srinagar for the raids.

The raids were being conducted in Srinagar, Budgam, Ganderbal, Baramulla, Kupwara, Bandipore, Anantnag, Shopian, Pulwama, Kulgam, Ramban, Doda, Kishtwar and Rajouri districts.

The statement of NIA about these raids is awaited.

Last month, the probe agency had conducted raids at multiple locations across Jammu and Kashmir in connection with a terror funding case and arrested five people for their alleged link with the terror outfit ISIS.