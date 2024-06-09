Jammu and Kashmir: 1 killed, 14 injured after bus skids off the bridge and plunges in gorge

At least one person was killed and 14 others were injured after a minibus travelling from Manwal to Gujru Nagrota skidded off a bridge and plunged into a deep gorge near Battal Morh in Udhampur.

According to initial reports, the driver lost control of the wheel and the minibus plunged into the deep gorge.

Senior Superintendent of Police Udhampur, Joginder Singh, said that all the injured have been shifted to the PHC Majalta for treatment.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, at least 10 people were killed after a bus rolled down a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi, officials said on Sunday.

According to reports, the bus came under a suspected terrorist attack, following which the driver lost control and the bus fell in the gorge.

The bus was carrying pilgrims to a temple in Shivkhori when it came under the suspected terrorist attack.

Following the incident, a team of police, army and paramilitary forces were rushed to the spot for rescue operation and more details are awaited.