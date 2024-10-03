Jamaican PM’s motorcade not stopped: LS Secretariat

Media reports claiming that the motorcade of Jamaican Prime Minister Mr Andrew Holness was stopped at the gates of Parliament House premises are factually incorrect, the Lok Sabha Secretariat clarified on Thursday.

The Jamaican leader was accorded due protocol and facilitation, the Secretariat said.

During the visit, Mr Holness and his delegation saw the two Chambers, the Constitution Hall, the Galleries, and other important locations in the new Parliament Building. The delegation also visited the Central Hall in Samvidhan Sadan.

