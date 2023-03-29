LS Secretariat restores membership of disqualified MP

Amid the ongoing controversy over the disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from the Lower House, the Lok Sabha Secretariat today restored the membership of NCP leader Mohammad Faizal P P, who was disqualified from the House in January following his conviction in a criminal case with a 10-year jail term.

Faizal, who represents the Lakshadweep Constituency, had moved the Kerala High Court against the sessions court order and obtained a suspension of his conviction and sentence.

“In view of order dated 25.01.2023 of the High Court of Kerala, the disqualification of Shri Mohammed Faizal P. P., notified vide Gazette Notification no. 21/4(1)/2023/TO(B) dated the 13th January, 2023 in terms of the provisions of Article 102(1)(e) of the Constitution of India read with Section 8 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, has ceased to operate subject to further judicial pronouncements,” a notification from the Lok Sabha Secretariat said.

Faizal was disqualified as a member of the Lok Sabha after the sessions court in Kavaratti, Lakshadweep convicted and sentenced him in an attempt-to-murder case on January 11, 2023. However, he had challenged the session court’s order in the Kerala High Court. The high court passed an order on January 25, 2023, suspending his conviction and sentencing.

Faizal had filed a plea against the Lok Sok Sabha Secretariat for not withdrawing its notification disqualifying him as an MP despite the suspension of his conviction by the Kerala High Court.