To encourage and recognize individuals and organizations doing exemplary work in the field of water resources management, the Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, Ministry of Jal Shakti has invited the entries for National Water Awards for the year 2020 in the following 11 categories:

1) Best State

2) Best District (2 Awards each in five zones; total 10 Awards)

3) Best Village Panchayat (3 Awards each in five zones; total 15 Awards)

4) Best Urban Local Body

5) Best Media (Print and Electronic)

6) Best School

7) Best Institution/RWA/Religious Organization for Campus Usage

8) Best Industry

9) Best NGO

10) Best Water User Association and

11) Best Industry for CSR Activities

Awards in the category of Best District and Best Village Panchayats will be given separately for North, South, East, West and North-East.

A total of 52 Awards will be given under 11 categories. Apart from Best State and Best District Awards, cash prizes of Rs 2 lakh, Rs 1.5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh for Ist, IInd and IIIrd prize winners respectively will be given for all remaining 9 categories.

The objective of these Awards is to encourage all stakeholders, including Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs), Gram Panchayats, Urban Local Bodies, Water User Associations, Institutions, Corporate Sector, Individuals etc. for adopting innovative practices of groundwater augmentation by rainwater harvesting and artificial recharge, promoting water use efficiency, recycling & reuse of water. It is also aimed to create awareness through people’s participation in the focus areas which are expected to result in sustainable water resources management.

The last date for submitting the entries is 10 February 2021. Applications to be sent either through MyGov platform at https://mygov.in or via email to Central Ground Water Board (CGWB) at [email protected].

Only online applications will be considered.