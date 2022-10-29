Follow Us:
  India pitches for global efforts to stop misuse of new technologies by terror groups

SNS | Delhi | October 29, 2022 4:12 pm

"Threat of terrorism is growing..." Jaishankar at top UN counter-terror meet

Image source (ANI)

India on Saturday said that the world should focus on ways to stop the use of new technologies by the terror groups. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, while speaking at the UN Security Council’s Counter-Terrorism Committee (CTC) maintained that the social media platforms have turned into potent instruments in the “toolkit” of terror groups. He however pitched for global efforts to stop possible misuse of new technologies like encrypted messaging and crypto-currency by “non-state actors”.

Terming the new technologies as “global threat” for being used by the terror outfits, while addressing a special meeting of the CTC, he also said terrorist groups, their “ideological fellow-travelers” and “lone wolf” attackers have significantly enhanced capabilities by gaining access to the new technologies.

In an apparent reference to its neighbour Pakistan, India, however maintained that the counter-terror sanction regime of the United Nations has been effective to put countries on notice that turned terrorism into a “state-funded enterprise”.

