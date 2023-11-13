Jaishankar meets newly appointed UK foreign secy David Cameron, discusses West Asia, Ukraine war

Hours after David Cameron made a surprise return to politics and appointed as new UK foreign secretary, Union Foreign Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday held a detailed discussion with him.

In a post on X, Jaishankar shared pictures of his meeting with Cameron and said that they discussed the ongoing situation in West Asia (concerning the Israel -Hamas war) and Ukraine war.

“A pleasure to meet UK Foreign Secretary @David_Cameron this afternoon on his first day in office. Congratulated him on his appointment. Held a detailed discussion on realizing the full potential of our strategic partnership. Also exchanged views on the situation in West Asia, the Ukraine conflict and the Indo-Pacific. Look forward to working with him closely,” Jaishankar wrote.

The meeting comes hours after UK PM Rishi Sunak appointed the former British prime minister as new foreign secretary.

He replaced James Cleverly, who has been given the role of the country’s interior minister following the sacking of Suella Braverman.

Cameron served as UK Prime Minister from 2010 to 2016. He resigned after the Brexit referendum defeat.

The surprise return of Cameron to high office was sparked by the sacking of Suella Braverman, an Indian-origin Conservative Party leader, reportedly over a news article criticising MET police.

According to British media reports, Braverman was advised to make changes to her article that criticised the police for its handling of pro-Palestine protests in London.

Cameron’s return to high office is seen as an effort by PM Sunak to unite his government. It is also in line with his move to shift focus to domestic issues.