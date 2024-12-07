Jaipur to convert garbage into electricity

An ambitious project of converting solid waste into energy, is set to generate 15 megawatt electricity daily in the state capital here in the new year.

The MoU for this Rs 350 crore project was signed here between the Jindal Urban Waste Management Limited and the Jaipur Heritage Municipal Corporation on Friday. As per the MoU, the trial power production in the plant is to be started from this month only and commercial production will begin in the new year (within the current fiscal).

Heritage Municipal Corporation will be eligible for royalty on start of commercial production of power, Arun Kumar Hasija, Commissioner ,Municipal Corporation ,said. The corporation will get the revenue of Rs 20 lakh per month on account of sale of garbage, Hasija said. The corporation is supposed to provide 1000 tonnes of garbage every day to the company for generating power.

The waste management company is to invest Rs 350 crore for the plant and affairs related to it’s operations. The company will also get a loan of Rs192 crore from the Power Finance Corporation of India.The Jindal Urban Waste Management Limited will sell electricity to the Jaipur Vidhyut Vitran Nigam Limited(JVVN)