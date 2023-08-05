Jaipur-Heritage mayor’s husband, 2 agents arrested in bribery case

The Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested Sushil Gurjar, husband of Jaipur Municipal Corporation-Heritage Mayor Munesh Gurjar, and two of his agents for taking a bribe of Rs 2 lakh from a client in lieu of a land deed.

In a massive raid and search operations, ACB sleuths raided the mayor’s house in Adarsh Colony on Hatwarda Road till late last night and seized Rs 41.55 lakh and the requested land deed, Hemant Priyadarshi, officiating Director General-ACB said here on Saturday.

The ACB also seized a sum of Rs.8.95 lakh from the residence of one of the agents Narayan Singh, while another agent Anil Dubey was interrogated and his whereabouts are being checked.

Meanwhile, interacting with the Media at the SMS Stadium, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said, “The ACB is an autonomous state government institution and hence needs no permission to curb corruption and raid any person of howsoever respectable he/she might be. Whether it is an IAS, IPS, RAS or any other top official in any government or private organisation, ACB keeps a watch of corrupt his/her activities.”