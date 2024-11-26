Jagan bats for ballot papers

While former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy questioned the use of EVM in polls on the occasion of Constitution Day, state minister Nara Lokesh said the school department will distribute copies of the Constitution in schools in pictorial form and in age-appropriate manner to create awareness among students.

The former CM took to the microblogging site ‘X’ to express his concern over EVMs on the occasion of Constitution Day and questioned why ballot papers were not being brought back though it was still being used in the majority of countries.

Reddy wrote, “Widespread concern across the nation about the functioning of the EVMs prompts us to question the veracity of EVMs and to ask ourselves why we should not go to the polls with ballot papers as is the practice in a majority of countries across the world. Democracy should not only be prevalent but also be seen to be thriving.”

He then went on to add, “The other significant concern in recent times has been an aggressive attempt to quell freedom of speech, the most important fundamental right guaranteed to the citizens of our country.”

Nara Lokesh, the human resource minister, today said that the students will be made aware of the principles of justice, equality, and fraternity through simple stories and interactive activities like quizzes and puzzles. The students will also be taught about role models and nationalist leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, and BR Ambedkar. “Children should be taught to value the country and about the greatness of the Constitution from a young age. We have decided to give a copy of the Indian Constitution to every student from next year,” said the minister.