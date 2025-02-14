Arrest of former YSRCP MLA: Jagan accuses TDP govt in AP of vendetta

Condemning the arrest of former MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi, YSRCP supremo and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy accused the TDP-led coalition government in Andhra Pradesh of abusing power and misusing the police to file false cases against Opposition leaders and activists.

Vamsi, who was charged with kidnapping and intimidation was remanded to 14 days judicial custody after he was produced before the court by police following his arrest.

Reddy warned that the government would be held responsible as the MLA’s wife feared for his safety in custody.

Vamsi was arrested yesterday in a case of kidnapping and intimidating the eye-witness and complainant in connection with the attack on the TDP office in Gannavaram during the YSRCP regime.

“The way the coalition government is acting in the case of former MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi is extremely unfair. In the Gannavaram case, a Dalit youth testified before a judge and exposed the conspiracy of the ruling party saying that the TDP pressured him and filed a false case… How right is it to send the police to harass a Dalit youth on the day he gave his statement and threaten and intimidate them? Is this a democratic government,” asked the YSRCP chief.

“I strongly condemn Vamsi’s arrest. If there is any issue with Vamsi’s security, this government will have to take full responsibility,” he added.

He also condemned the “false” case against former Denduluru MLA Kotharu Abbaya Chowdhury accusing the police of acting unjustly by filing cases of attempt to murder against YSRCP leaders. He accused AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of failing to fulfill the 143 promises he made before polls, cancelling existing schemes and pushing people into crisis.

In a reference to the “Red Book” of Nara Lokesh where he had noted the atrocities of the YSRCP government on TDP supporters and leaders, YS Jagan said, “The people themselves are noting down your mistakes in their diaries. We warn you that you will have to pay a fitting price.”