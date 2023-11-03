“Jab jab BJP fasti hai, ED ko aage karti hai…”: Tejashwi Yadav on ED summons to Arvind Kejriwal

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav took a swipe at the Centre following the Enforcement Directorate’s summons to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in connection with an alleged excise policy scam and said that whenever the BJP is in trouble it frequently deploys the ED.

Tejashwi Yadav, a leader of the Rashtriya Janata Dal and part of the INDIA bloc, said that the ED’s actions against Opposition leaders have become a routine practice for the federal agency.

“It’s the daily routine of the ED. Jab jab BJP fasti hai, ED ko aage karti hai…” Yadav said.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had summoned the Delhi Chief Minister for questioning in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam.

However, Delhi CM Kejriwal demanded the ED withdraw its “vague and motivated” notice summoning him for questioning, claiming that it was “illegal and politically motivated”.

“The said summons is not clear as to the capacity in which I am being summoned i.e. as a witness or a suspect in the above-mentioned case. Please recall the said summons, which is, to say the least, vague and motivated and I am advised, unsustainable in law,” Kejriwal stated in his letter to Jogendar, Assistant Director, ED.

However, commenting on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s dig at the Congress party, saying that the party is currently more focused on the state assembly elections, Tejashwi Yadav said that all the leaders of the states are busy with the upcoming elections in five states.

“If there are elections in the five states, where the leaders will go? Let them be there. We will have deliberation on the further strategy of the INDIA once the elections are over,” Yadav said.

Earlier, taking a dig at its INDIA ally, Congress, Nitish Kumar said that the Congress was “busy with the state assembly elections” in five states and not very keen on taking the INDIA bloc forward.

Five states- Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram- will go to polls on different days from November 7-30, while the counting of the votes in these five states is scheduled on December 3.