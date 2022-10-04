J-K Police apprehends Yasir Ahmed, accused of DG Prisons HK Lohia’s murder; interrogation started

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday apprehended Yasir Ahmed, the prime accused in the murder of the Director General of Prisons, HK Lohia who was found dead under suspicious circumstances in a house in the Udaywala area of Jammu.

“In a major manhunt launched by Jammu and Kashmir police throughout the night, the accused involved in the murder case of DG Prison, Hemant Lohia has been apprehended,” Mukesh Singh, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), J-K said.

The ADGP added that the interrogation with the accused has now started.

Earlier, the ADGP had informed that the accused, who worked as domestic help with Lohia was on the run and they have recovered the murder weapon.

Besides, “a diary of the accused has also been found, which reflects his depressed mental state,” he added.

Singh had also said that so far no terror act is apparent but a thorough probe into the matter is on to rule out any possibility.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh informed that Lohia had been staying at his friend’s place for the past few days.

“He (HK Lohia) had been staying at his friend’s house for the past few days. After having dinner, he went back to his room. The domestic helper was inside his room on the pretext of helping him with some ailment,” J-K DGP Dilbag Singh said.

“The helper then latched the door from inside and attacked him several times with a sharp weapon, and also tried to suffocate him. The accused as per history is an aggressive, unstable person. His pictures have been issued in the media and the hunt for him is on,” the DGP added.

The J-K administration has also warned against uncorroborated stories allegedly spread regarding the murder of HK Lohia.

Further details are awaited.