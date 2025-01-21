J-K DGP stresses heightened vigil along Indo-Pakistan border

During a comprehensive review of preparedness of security forces along the Indo-Pakistan border, J&K Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat on Tuesday stressed the need for a holistic approach combining technology, manpower, and community engagement, to strengthen the security grid further and necessary support and resources to facilitate their operations effectively.

DGP Nalin Prabhat along with Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu Zone, Anand Jain, and senior officials including Inspector General BSF, IG CRPF, DIG JKS Range, SSP Kathua, and SSP Samba, last night visited the border areas of Samba-Kathua belt to assess the preparedness of security forces and to address infiltration challenges.

The DGP called for heightened vigilance in light of the evolving security scenario and a commitment to safeguarding the borders and ensuring the safety of citizens.

The DGP along with senior officers toured several forward posts along the International Border (IB) and held in-depth discussions with field officers and troops to evaluate the operational readiness and effectiveness of deployed security measures. The review aimed to ensure that the security grid remains robust and capable of thwarting any infiltration attempts.

Critical areas of concern, including border fencing, patrolling mechanisms, surveillance equipment, and coordination between multiple security agencies were examined. The DGP emphasized the importance of synergy and swift communication among all stakeholders to maintain a foolproof security apparatus.

The ADGP Jammu zone highlighted the significance of proactive measures, such as increased night patrolling and real-time intelligence sharing, to prevent infiltration attempts and cross-border threats. The delegation also interacted with the troops, commending their dedication and resilience while guarding the borders under challenging conditions.

IG BSF briefed the team about the latest developments, including the use of advanced surveillance systems and ongoing operations to plug any potential gaps in border security. DIG JKS Range, along with SSPs of Kathua and Samba, shared insights on recent trends in cross-border activities and steps being taken to ensure the safety of civilians residing in border areas.

During the return journey late at night, the DGP accompanied by senior officers visited multiple camps of the Special Operations Group (SOG) in close proximity to the border.