J-K CM Omar visits cross-border shelling hit Tangdhar

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday visited north Kashmir’s Tangdhar, one of the worst hit towns in the Union territory, due to cross-border shelling by Pakistan.

He walked through the town in Kupwara district and assessed the on-ground situation and interacted with the affected families.

Advertisement

The Chief Minister was accompanied by Advisor to CM Nasir Aslam Wani, MLA Trehgam Mir Saifullah, MLA Sogam Qaiser Jamshed Lone, MLA Karnah Javaid Mirchal, Deputy Commissioner Kupwara Ayushi Sudan, Senior Superintendent of Police Kupwara Ghulam Jeelani Wani, and other senior officials.

Advertisement

During the visit, he toured various villages in the Karnah border sub-division, including Tangdhar, Hajinard, Nachiyan, Shamspora, Baghbela, Batpora, and Tarboni.

He took stock of the damage to residential structures and listened to the grievances of the affected residents.

Assuring support from the administration, he said, “The affected families have shown remarkable courage in the face of adversity. Their resilience is inspiring. The government stands shoulder to shoulder with them. Their pain will not go unnoticed, and every possible step will be taken to help them rebuild their lives with dignity and renewed hope.”

He further emphasized that ensuring the safety, support, and swift rehabilitation of affected families remains the government’s top priority.

The Chief Minister also visited Sub-District Hospital, Tangdhar, to review the availability and quality of healthcare services in the border area. He inspected key departments including Outpatient and Inpatient Units, Gynaecology, Operation Theatre, Ultrasonography, and X-Ray facilities.

Interacting with the Chief Medical Officer, doctors, and staff, he directed them to work with utmost dedication and compassion to serve the people in this far-flung area.

He also spoke to patients and attendants to understand their concerns and degree of satisfaction with medical services.

Speaking to the media, Omar Abdullah said he had come personally to assess the damages caused by shelling and reiterated that adequate help would be provided to the victims as part of relief and rehabilitation measures.

While inspecting community bunkers in Tangdhar, the Chief Minister acknowledged their critical role during crises.

These structures are a lifeline during times of escalation. We will ensure the construction of additional bunkers to safeguard our people living in vulnerable areas,” he said.

He further added that the construction of individual bunkers will be taken up with the Union Government to enhance the safety of border residents during periods of heightened tension.

During the visit, the Chief Minister also inspected the Hydel Power Project at Gundi Shart, the progress of which had been affected due to recent hostilities. He assured that the project would be completed within the stipulated timeline.