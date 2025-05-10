3 armed forces personnel killed in cross-border shelling, drone attack in J&K before ceasefire

An IAF Sergeant, an Army’s JCO and a BSF officer were among three armed forces personnel killed in cross-border shelling and drone attacks by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday before the ceasefire came into effect.

A 36-year old Sergeant, Surendra Kumar, who was working as an assistant medical sergeant of the Indian Air Force (IAF) at Udhampur airbase in the Jammu division, was killed during an airstrike launched by Pakistan early in the morning, said officials.

He was from Rajasthan and was posted in Lucknow before being transferred to Udhampur only two months ago. A Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) Subedar Major Pawan Kumar, belonging to Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh, was killed in Pakistani shelling in Poonch district.

A Sub-Inspector of BSF Mohammad Imteyaz laid his life during early morning cross border firing along the International Boundary in RS Pura area, District Jammu.

“While leading a BSF border out post, he gallantly led from the front,” the BSF said.

The DG BSF and all ranks offered their deepest condolences to his family. A wreath laying ceremony with full honours shall take place tomorrow at Frontier Headquarters at Jammu.