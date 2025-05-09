Pakistan will harm itself by escalating attacks: J-K CM Omar Abdullah

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday lauded the Indian armed forces for swiftly repelling last night’s cross-border air attacks by Pakistan at multiple locations across the Union territory, even as he warned that Pakistan will harm itself by further escalating the situation.

“Thursday’s air strikes on Jammu were one of the most serious assaults on the city after the 1971 war,” he said.

The Chief Minister asserted that India reserves the right to defend its people and territory with full strength.

“Our security mechanisms responded with commendable speed and precision, ensuring the defence of all targeted areas,” the Chief Minister said. “If our innocent people are harmed, the nation reserves every right to defend itself in any way. It is Pakistan which must stop aggression for peace to prevail. If they keep on taking the offensive, they are sure to suffer. Our forces are fully capable of giving a proportionate response.”

Omar was talking to reporters on the sidelines of his visit to the relief camps where people from the border areas have migrated after continued indiscriminate shelling by Pakistan. He also visited the hospital where the people injured due to the shelling were being treated.

He said that Pakistan should focus on de-escalation amid the ongoing military conflict in the wake of the “Operation Sindoor”.

He said that multiple locations in Jammu, and even an ammunition depot in Anantnag, were among the targets, but all attempts failed.

He strongly condemned the recent wave of cross-border strikes through drones, missiles and shelling in the Jammu and Poonch districts. “We did not create this situation. Our people were attacked in Pahalgam, and innocent civilians were killed. We had to respond”, he said.

“This escalation from Pakistan’s side benefits no one. Pakistan gains nothing from this, nor will they succeed. They should silence their guns and help normalise the situation”, he said.

Referring to the back-to-back attacks the previous night, he said “What happened last night—first around 9 pm, then again at 4:30 am—clearly shows an attempt to escalate. But they will be the ones to suffer the most”.

The chief minister described the situation in Poonch as the most critical. “There was heavy damage in Poonch city. Most of the casualties and injuries are from there”, he said.

“I visited the hospital in Jammu, and all the admitted patients are from Poonch. One critically injured person was shifted today to PGI Chandigarh for surgery”, he added.