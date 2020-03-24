The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday revoked the Public Safety Act against former chief minister of the erstwhile state Omar Abdullah.

The National Conference leader was under house arrest since August 5, 2019 when the Central government abrogated Article 370 and divided the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories of Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh.

Abdullah was under preventative detention since August and after six months the Centre detained him under Public Safety Act in February. This move was challenged by Omar’s sister Sara Abdullah Pilot in the Supreme Court.

Abdullah’s release comes weeks after his father, and Lok Sabha MP Farooq Abdullah was released from detention. The Srinagar MP had been under detention at his house on Gupkar Road in Srinagar since August 5.

On March 13, 2020 Farooq Abdullah stepped on to the roof of the garage at his Gupkar Road residence and said, “I’m free, I’m free.” The 83-year old leader had been facing health issues for a while.