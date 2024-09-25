J-K 2nd phase polls: PM Modi appeals to people to cast votes to “strengthen democracy”

As polling for the second phase of elections begins in Jammu and Kashmir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged all the electors to vote in large numbers in order to “strengthen democracy.”

“Today is the second phase of voting for the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir. I appeal to all voters to cast their votes and play their important role in strengthening democracy,” said PM Modi.

The polling started at 7 am in all 3502 polling stations across 26 Assembly constituencies of six districts, namely Ganderbal, Srinagar & Budgam in Kashmir Division; and Reasi, Rajouri & Poonch in Jammu Division.

As Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing elections after 10 years, PM Modi also congratulated the first time voters who are going to vote for the first time in these elections.

The social media handle X on PM Modi said, “On this occasion, I congratulate all the young friends who are going to vote for the first time!”

Saying that the participation of the people in this election will pave the way for a “golden future” for Jammu and Kashmir, Union Minister and BJP President JP Nadda also appealed the voters to vote in large numbers.

In a veiled attack on the National Conference and Congress, Nadda while appealing to people to vote, said that “each vote will abolish corruption and nepotism” from the region.

Taking it to a microblogging site on X, Nadda wrote, “Today, I appeal to all the voters, especially the young friends, who are voting in the second phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, to vote in large numbers. Your every vote will establish service, good governance and development here and will free us from corruption, nepotism and anarchy. The ever-flourishing democracy in Jammu and Kashmir is the shared responsibility of all of us. The participation of the people in this election will pave the way for a golden future for Jammu and Kashmir.”

Voting for the second phase of Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir began on Wednesday morning. Over 25 lakh eligible voters will seal the fate of 239 candidates across 26 constituencies in six districts of the Union Territory.

Among the prominent candidates are former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah from both Budgam and Ganderbal seats, Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina from Nowshera assembly seat and Pradesh Congress Committee president Tariq Hamid Karra from Central-Shalteng seat.

The seats on which elections are being conducted are Kangan (ST), Ganderbal, Hazratbal, Khanyar, Habbakadal, Lal Chowk, Channapora, Zadibal, Eidgah, Central Shalteng, Budgam, Beerwah, Khansahib, Chrar-i-Sharief, Chadoora and Gulabgarh (ST), Reasi, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi, Kalakote – Sunderbani, Nowshera, Rajouri (ST), Budhal (ST), Thannamandi (ST), Surankote (ST), Poonch Haveli and Mendhar (ST).

The last phase of polls will be held on October 1 and counting of votes will be held on October 8.