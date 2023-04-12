Follow Us:
J-K: 27 passengers injured after mini-bus overturns in Udhampur

The accident occurred on Tuesday morning in Ramnagar town near Dak Bungalow.

ANI | New Delhi | April 12, 2023 10:02 am

Visuals from the spot (Photo: ANI)

Around 27 passengers were injured when a mini-bus they were travelling in overturned in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district, police said on Tuesday.

“At least 27 passengers were injured,” Udhampur police said.

According to police, the bus was on its way to Surni from Ramnagar when the accident took place.

Locals also rushed to the scene to help the passengers who were injured.

All the injured have been admitted to sub-district hospital, Ramnagar, the police added.

More details are awaited.

