People brave bad weather to vote in J&K; 8.44 per cent voter turnout reported

Over 8.44 percent voter turnout was recorded in the first two hours of polling in the Udhampur Parliamentary constituency where Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh is aiming to make a hat-trick.

Braving rains and bad weather, men and women came out to cast their votes in the mountainous areas.

Officials said that the polling so far was peaceful. Of the five Lok Sabha constituencies in J&K, polling in Udhampur is being held in the first phase.

It is worth mentioning that Doda and Kishtwar districts of the constituency were till the past few years considered a hot bed of terrorism.

As per the Chief Electoral Officer, in J&K, 11.39 % polling was reported in Inderwal, 7.27% in Kishtwar, 9.43% in Padder Nagseni, 6.13% in Bhaderwah, 9.97% in Doda, 10.75 % in Doda West, 9.71% in Ramban, 5.91% in Banihal, 5.88% in Udhampur West, 9.81% in Udhampur East, 7.19% in Chenani, 7.58% in Ramnagar, 8.17% in Bani, 11.04% in Billawar, 9.86% in Basohli, 6.12% in Jasrota, 9.03% in Kathua and 10.37 % in Hiranagar till 9 am .

The Returning Officer, Udhampur Parliamentary Constituency, Dr Rakesh Minhas, among the first voters lined up in queue to exercise his vote at the polling station.

Long queues are being witnessed outside polling booths across the constituency amid inclement weather conditions.