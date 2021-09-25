Ivermectin, HCQ dropped from ‘clinical guidance’ for adult Covid treatment

Two drugs Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) that were being used as a crucial treatment in the clinical management of Covid-19 patients have been dropped from the revised guidance protocol for the management of adult Covid 19 patients.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Covid-19 national task force has made the recommendation to drop the use of these two drugs in its revised guidelines.

The clinical guidance version dated May 19, 2021, prepared jointly by the AIIMS and ICMR — national task force for Covid-19 and the Joint Monitoring Group was reviewed on August 20, in the context of emerging evidence of Ivermactine and hydroxychloroquine. After review, the medicines were removed from the guidance document.

Many studies showing increased mortality risk (10/13) and low mortality benefit of HCQ(2/13) is the reason behind dropping Hydroxychloroquine.

It is known to increase the risk of address drug effect (ADE) when co-administered with Azithromycin.

“HCQ may be considered for removal from guideline, with recommendation to use with caution only in clinical trial setting (since there is some genuine uncertainty regarding the possible benefit for severe cases and in low dose).”