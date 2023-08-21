“It is Pirpiti, don’t worry and don’t hurt it”: Bhupesh Baghel after snake appears during media interaction

A snake appeared during media interaction of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday and even as it made its way near his feet slithering through the people around him, the Congress leader remained unfazed, immediately identifying the reptile as ‘Pirpiti’. He asked people not to hurt the snake.

Baghel was addressing the media in an open ground about the upcoming party events in the state.

“It is Pirpiti (snake), Don’t be afraid and don’t hurt it,” he said as people near him including a security man appeared concerned.

Locals said ‘Pirpiti’ is a “non-venomous” species of snake and is found in some parts of the state.

Baghel later informed the media about party leader Rahul Gandhi’s visit to the state.

“Rahul Gandhi is coming to Raipur on September 2… It will be a gathering of the youth,” Bhupesh Baghel said.

The ruling Congress has geared up its preparations for the assembly polls to be held later this year.

Congress in-charge for Chhattisrgh Kumari Selja had said last week that the party’s target is to win 75 seats in the 90-member assembly.