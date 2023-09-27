ISRO to carry out Venus mission, what chairman Somnath had to say

Tuesday saw the configuration of India’s expedition to Venus, the sunniest planet in the solar system, according to S Somnath, chairman of the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO). After the successful moon mission Chandrayaan-3 launch in August this year, he stated payloads for the mission have been prepared, marking an important stride in India’s space exploration efforts.

We have several missions that are still in the conceptual stage, Somnath remarked in a speech to the Indian National Science Academy in Delhi. Venus mission planning has already begun. For it, payloads have already emerged.

He described Venus as a fascinating planet and claimed that research into the planet could provide answers to a number of open space science topics.

Venus is an incredibly fascinating planet. It also has a vibe about it. It has a very dense atmosphere. Acids abound in the atmosphere, which has a pressure 100 times greater than that of Earth. You are unable to go beneath the surface. You are unsure of how hard the surface is. Why are we attempting to comprehend everything here? One day, Earth might resemble Venus. I’m not sure. Perhaps 10,000 years from now, Earth will have changed. This has never existed on Earth. Long ago, it was uninhabitable,” Somnath remarked.

Venus Express, a project that the European Space Agency (ESA) ran from 2006 to 2016, was completed in 2016. Even Japan’s Akatsuki Venus Climate Orbiter, which has been orbiting since 2016, carried out a mission to the planet.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has conducted numerous flyby missions and other Venus-related projects. It declared in 2022 that during a flyby mission in 2021, one of its spacecraft had taken the first visible light pictures of Venus.

After Chandrayaan-3’s success, ISRO launched the Aditya L1 spacecraft on September 2 this year, marking India’s first space-based mission to study the Sun. The first Indian space observatory, Aditya-L1, is orbiting the Sun in a halo around the first Sun-Earth Lagrangian point (L1), which is around 1.5 million kilometers from the planet.