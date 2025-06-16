Israel-Iran conflict: India relocating its nationals in Iran to safer places as fighting intensifies

As the war between Israel and Iran entered its fourth day, with both countries intensifiying attacks on each other, India has begun relocating its nationals in Iran, including students, to safer places within the country.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Indian Embassy in Tehran is continously monitoring the situation and engaging with Indian nationals to esnure their safety.

Advertisement

In some cases, the MEA said, the students are being relocated with the Embassy’s facilitation to safer places within Iran.

Advertisement

According to some old estimates, there are around 10,000 Indian nationals in Iran. Of them, around 2,000 are believed to be students from across the country, including Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, the Embassy in Tehran has also issued a fresh advisory, asking Indian citizens to avoid unnecessary movements and follow the safety protocols.

“In view of the current situation in Iran, all Indian nationals & persons of Indian origin in Iran are requested to remain vigilant, avoid all unnecessary movements, follow the Embassy’s Social Media accounts & observe safety protocols as advised by local authorities,” the Embassy said in an Advisory issued on Sunday.

It further reuqested Indians in Iran to join a Telegram Link it shared on X to receive updates on the situation.

“Please remember, it is important not to panic, exercise due caution and maintain contact with the Embassy of India in Tehran,” the Embassy said.

The fighting between Iran and Israel started after the latter’s targeted air strikes on Iranian nuclear and military facilities on Friday. In response, Iran also launched barrages of ballistic missiles on Israel.

Both countries have suffered heavy losses. According to Iranian health ministry, 224 people, including top military leaders and nuclear scientists, have died in Israeli strikes since Friday, with over a thousand injured.

In Israel, at least 15 people have died so far and over 250 injured, with many still feared trapped under the debris.