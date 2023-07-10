Is Delhi prepared to tackle water-logging, heavy traffic due to rains? Special CP SS Yadav answers

Some of Delhi’s complaints include traffic congestion, uprooted trees, and potholed roads. The Meteorological Department issued an alert due to the continuous rainfall during the last 48 hours. Schools have been closed. Waterlogged roads and overflowing drains might result in accidents and deaths. Speaking to The Statesman, the Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) S.S. Yadav, shared the preparedness to deal with any kind of eventuality with Chandrani Banerjee.

Q: The water-logging is a huge problem for the capital city. This means huge traffic snarls and how the Delhi police has been managing this problem?

A: This is a serious challenge. There was a water-logging following heavy rain since morning hours, which resulted in traffic snarls across the city. Calls of traffic congestion, failure of traffic signals and waterlogging as well as uprooting of trees and potholes on the roads were received in the Traffic Control Room. Incidences of power failure were reported in many parts of the city which resulted in non-functioning of signals and manning of signalized intersections by traffic personnel to regulate traffic. However, the heavy rainfall that has broken records in the past 48 hours has been successfully managed without any major incident. We have ensured that the traffic keeps moving and there are no long queues on the road.

Q: Loss of lives and accidents etc are normal in such adverse weather. What plans are put in place for smooth ground management?

A: Approximate 3450 Traffic police personnel were deployed for the same who regulated the traffic in entire Delhi using Rain Coats and Gum Boots. Messages through Traffic Control Room were also flashed to Control Rooms of other civic agencies like NDMC, PWD, MCD, etc. were involved and pressed into action. Control rooms are in constant touch with each department. They were also involved for using local resources and manpower and attending to the situation and calls with due alertness, alacrity and promptness.

Q: How is the road caving dealt with since heavy rainfalls are a big challenge?

A: The Traffic Control Room flashing messages to all divisional commissioners and traffic ranges including the assistant commissioners of traffic-districts and traffic intersections and traffic circles to mobilize the maximum number of staff, motorcycle patrol teams to ensure public safety. Janakpuri, Rohini and in some areas incidents of road caving have been reported. The Delhi Traffic Police has been constantly working on the roads and keeping an eye. This has proved very helpful to plan better and avoid any untoward incidents. Disaster Management Vehicles and cranes in the field to ensure manual regulation of traffic at intersections where there was no power supply, remove broken down vehicles, remove uprooted trees, and restore the normal flow of traffic.

Q: Hospitalisation will go on and it will not wait for the heavy rainfall. Since the traffic will be slow on the road due to the rains, how is the traffic police planning to tackle it?

A: Yes that is right. We have instructed and ensured that there is free passage given to the ambulance.

Q: Is there any joint planning with other civic agencies along with Delhi Traffic Police to avoid loss of lives due to overflowing and open drains

A: The Delhi Traffic Police is working in close coordination with civic agencies like New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), and the local administration. This is all to ensure public safety.