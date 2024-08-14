IRS officer Rahul Navin appointed ED Director

Senior Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer Rahul Navin has been appointed the Director of the Directorate of Enforcement (ED), the federal anti- money laundering agency.

Navin’s appointment has been approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet for two years with effect from the date of assumption of charge of the post, or until further orders, whichever comes earlier.

The senior IRS official is at present serving with ED as Special Director.

Advertisement

It is said that Navin has worked with the IT department for long and during his tenure with the anti- money laundering agency, the agency also worked on high profile cases.

The ED specializes in probing financial crimes under laws such as the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

Meanwhile, the agency has been very active in cracking down money laundering crimes and bringing to the book those who have inflicted financial damage to the country and its economy.

In the beginning of the year, Navin who was the acting Director of the ED back then, had been promoted as additional secretary.

He assumed the role of acting director after the retirement of Sanjay Kumar Mishra in September last year. Navin is an IRS officer of the 1993 batch.