The Centre has given an extension to S.K. Mishra, Director Enforcement Directorate (ED) for a period of one year.

An order of the Ministry of Finance dated November 13 said, “The President is pleased to appoint Mishra as Principal Special Director of ED for the period of three years from the date of assumption of charge of the post or until further orders, whichever is earlier.”

Mishra, a 1984 batch IRS officer was appointed as ED director on November 19, 2018 for a period of two years.

He was set to retire on November 18 this year. After this order, he becomes the first ED Director who has got an extension for a period of one year after his retirement.

Before that he was given the additional charge of the ED Director on October 27, 2018 after Karnal Singh retired.