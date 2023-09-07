IRB constable arrested in Goa for stalking, outraging modesty of woman

An Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) constable was arrested by Mapusa Police for allegedly outraging the modesty of a woman and threatening her husband, officials said on Wednesday.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Jivba Dalvi said that a woman from Bardez- North Goa had approached the Mapusa police station with a complaint stating that on September 1, IRB constable Suraj Shailendra Saxena along with his friend Babit Naik had stalked her in order to foster personal contact with her.

She alleged that he intentionally followed her and further abused her and her husband with filthy words, and threatened her and her husband with dire consequences, the police officer said.

On receipt of the complaint, an FIR under section 504, 354-D, 509, 506 (ii) of the Indian Penal Code was registered.

Following the complaint, Mapusa Police arrested the accused constable on Wednesday.

The search for the other accused is on.

The Police Department will also submit a report against said IRB PC for involvement in such an Offence.

Further investigation is in progress under the supervision of the Superintendent of Police, North Nidhin Valsan, IPS, officials added.

