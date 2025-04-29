IOS SAGAR concludes port of call at Port Louis

Reinforcing the bond between India and Mauritius, IOS SAGAR ended its significant and engaging two-day port of call at Port Louis, Mauritius, as part of its operational deployment in the Indian Ocean.

A statement from the Naval spokesperson stated that during her harbour visit, the ship’s Commanding Officer called on the Commandant of the Mauritius Coast Guard, reaffirming the commitment to strengthen cooperation between the two maritime forces. Select personnel of the multinational crew visited several key training facilities of the Mauritius Police Force (MPF), namely the Special Mobile Force Squadron, Maritime Air Squadron, Coast Guard Training School, and the Police Helicopter Squadron, and interacted with their counterparts. The visit provided a unique opportunity to exchange knowledge and experience and discuss areas of mutual interest in maritime security.

As part of social activities, an invigorating joint yoga session was organised onboard IOS SAGAR, with participation from the multinational crew and MPF personnel. The Commandant of the National Coast Guard also attended the event. The crew of IOS SAGAR and the MPF also played a friendly volleyball match. IOS SAGAR opened its decks to visitors, welcoming members of the MPF, the Indian diaspora, and other enthusiastic groups. Visitors were given a tour of the ship and briefed on her operational capabilities, navigation systems, and life onboard. In addition, a trek to the iconic Signal Mountain was conducted for the ship’s crew, including the multinational crew.

On departure from Port Louis, IOS SAGAR is scheduled to undertake a joint Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) surveillance with the Mauritius Coast Guard. Upon completion, the ship will proceed towards its next port of call, Port Victoria, Seychelles, continuing its mission of enhancing maritime security, regional cooperation, and goodwill in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).