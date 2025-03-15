INS-Imphal completes visit to Port Louis for Mauritius National Day celebrations

INS-Imphal concluded its visit to Mauritius and departed Port Louis after actively participating in the 57th Mauritius National Day celebrations.

The visit reaffirmed India’s deep-rooted ties with Mauritius and underscored the growing maritime cooperation between the two nations.

Advertisement

Representing India with pride, INS Imphal contributed to the grand celebrations with a marching contingent, a performance by the Indian Navy band, and an impressive flypast by two MH 60R helicopters.

Advertisement

During its port stay, the ship facilitated multiple professional interactions, cultural engagements, and sports fixtures to enhance bilateral cooperation.

The crew conducted specialized training sessions for the Mauritius National Coast Guard (NCG) on critical operational aspects, including harbour and sea watchkeeping, VBSS (Visit, Board, Search and Seizure), force protection, shipborne helicopter operations, firefighting, and damage control.

Furthering the spirit of community service, the crew organized a medical camp at Gayasingh Ashram, offering healthcare services to the elderly. Additionally, on March 12, the ship was opened to the public as part of Mauritius National Day celebrations, drawing over 1,300 visitors.

The visit also included key interactions between Capt Kamal K Choudhury, Commanding Officer of INS Imphal, and senior dignitaries of the Mauritius Government and Mauritius Police Force (MPF).

The ship’s crew toured significant security establishments, including the Mauritius Police and NCG Headquarters, reinforcing India’s commitment to regional security.

A formal deck reception was hosted onboard in collaboration with the High Commission of India, attended by senior ministers, high-ranking officials, and members of the diplomatic corps, further strengthening diplomatic and strategic engagements.

Upon departing from Port Louis, INS Imphal engaged in a bilateral Passage Exercise and Joint Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) surveillance with MCGS Victory. These exercises aimed to bolster maritime security cooperation and interoperability between the Indian Navy and the Mauritius National Coast Guard.

This landmark deployment of INS Imphal has provided a renewed impetus to the longstanding Indo-Mauritian relations and reaffirmed India’s role as the ‘First Responder’ and ‘Preferred Security Partner’ in addressing maritime challenges in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).