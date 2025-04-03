Harbour And Sea Training Phase of International Crew Of IOS Sagar Concludes

Curtains were drawn on the first edition of Indian Ocean Ship Sagar (IOS Sagar) following the completion of its harbour and sea training phase at Southern Naval Command, Kochi.

A total of 44 international trainees from nine friendly foreign countries underwent a specially curated training capsule ranging from basic seamanship activities to state-of-the-art simulator training, according to a statement from the Naval spokesperson.

With the mission statement ‘One Ocean One Mission’, the exercise saw the participants undergoing training for communication skills, Firefighting and Damage Control drills, Visit Board Search and Seize (VBSS) procedures, and finer aspects of Bridgemanship.

Simulator-based practical training was imparted to equip the crew with dynamic challenges of the maritime domain. The training interactions also facilitated a forum for the exchange of best training practices and procedures. In addition, the international crew was also exposed to sea training along with the Indian Navy crew of INS Sunayna by the Indian Naval Work Up team. The sea training was aimed at acclimatising the international crew with the Indian Navy’s systems and procedures, enabling them to operate as a well knit and cohesive unit during the forthcoming deployment.