The judicial custody of former Finance Minister P Chidambaram in the INX Media money laundering case was extended till December 11 by a Delhi Court on Wednesday.

Chidambram was produced before Special CBI Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar who gave the order after the ED sought extension of Chidambaram’s judicial custody by 14 days, saying the probe in the case is on. The counsel for the 74-year old senior Congress leader did not oppose the central agency’s plea.

Congress veteran Chidambaram is under probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and ED over alleged irregularities in the FIPB clearance granted to INX Media for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during his tenure as Union Finance Minister.

The ED suspects the Congress leader and his son Karti of owning several immovable properties and over 16 bank accounts in other countries, which they are trying to identify to trace the money trail.

Chidambaram was first arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on August 21 in the INX Media corruption case and was granted bail by the Supreme Court on October 22. He was arrested by the ED in the money laundering case on October 16 and is in judicial custody presently.

The senior Congress leader is being probed for his alleged involvement in irregularities in grant of Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval to INX Media during his term as the Finance Minister.